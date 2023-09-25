Woman Charged in Richland Township Shooting

Richland Township Police Monday announced charges against a 30-year-old township woman who they say fired a gun into an occupied dwelling Saturday night.

According to a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site, Amanda Nelson allegedly “shot several shots” in the 500 block of E. Cherry Road around 9 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they said “Nelson refused to exit her residence.”

Authorities said the Central Bucks Special Response Team was then activated and later took Nelson into custody.

According to the court docket filed in her case, Amanda Lynne Nelson is charged with Discharge of a Firearm Into an Occupied Structure (Felony 3), Recklessly Endangering Another Person (Misdemeanor 2), Simple Assault (Misdemeanor 2), Possessing an Instrument of Crime with Intent (Misdemeanor 1) and Disorderly Conduct (Summary Offense).

Following a preliminary arraignment early Sunday before District Judge Lisa Gaier, Nelson was committed to the Bucks County Correctional Institution in lieu of 10 percent of $500,000 bail, per the docket.

A preliminary hearing in her case is scheduled to be held Thursday, Oct. 5 at 12:30 p.m. in Bucks County District Court 07-2-05 in Quakertown.

The docket did not list an attorney for Nelson.

According to a Bucks County Court of Common Pleas docket, Nelson is also facing a number of charges filed in Richland Township as a result of an alleged June 14, 2023 incident.

The docket in that case lists charges including Aggravated Assault (Felony 2), DUI: Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor 2) and Careless Driving (Summary Offense).

Nelson was free on $50,000 unsecured bail at the time of Saturday’s alleged incident, according to the information in the common pleas court docket, which lists a “Pre-Trial Conference/Guilty Plea” scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27 before Judge Charissa Liller in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas.

No attorney information was listed on that docket, either.

Channel 69 News reported Saturday that the shooting in which Nelson is charged elicited a “large police presence” in the area of E. Cherry and California roads, which it said weren’t reopened til around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The story was compiled using information from the Richland Township Police Department and Bucks County court records.