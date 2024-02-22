Free Tax Help Available From AARP’s Tax-Aide Program

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Need help with your taxes? The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program is available at various locations in Northampton and Lehigh counties through April 15 to help residents prepare their income taxes for free.

Program volunteers at these sites can help with filing or e-filing federal, state and local taxes, and making sure that any available refunds, credits or deductions are claimed. All of the volunteers have undergone IRS training to ensure they have the latest skills in preparing tax returns, and any assistance they provide is confidential.

You don’t even have to be a senior citizen to take advantage of the service. According to aarp.org, “although the program is aimed toward older, low-income taxpayers, anyone can use Tax-Aide regardless of age, and you don’t have to be an AARP member.”

Some nearby Tax-Aide program locations are the Hellertown Area Library, Southern Lehigh Public Library and the Cathedral Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is available by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669) or via the AARP website. To search for locations, click here.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest volunteer-based free tax preparation service. In 2023, almost 2 million taxpayers who used Tax-Aide services received over $1 billion in income tax refunds.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.