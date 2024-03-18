See Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Corteo’ Display at Promenade Shops

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is coming to Allentown later this month. To help promote the production, a temporary window display has been installed at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The installation will be on view through April 1.

The long-running arena production from Cirque du Soleil, Corteo, is back in North America and heading to Allentown later this month; and before the show arrives, fans can check out a one-of-a-kind costume installation at the Promenade at Saucon Valley.

Located in a window next to Bath and Body Works, guests can check out the first of it’s kind display now through April 1.

Directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, Corteo first premiered in Montreal in 2005, and has amazed over 10 million spectators on four continents to date. Corteo will be presented locally at the PPL Center for 6 shows from March 28-31; an engagement which is Cirque du Soleil’s first in Allentown since 2019.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is “a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown,” a news release about the production said. “The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.”

“The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels,” the release said. “Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us.”

In Corteo the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, providing unique perspectives. The Eiffel Tower-inspired set curtains and the central curtains, which were hand-painted, create a grand atmosphere that sets the tone for Corteo’s poetry.

Corteo will also return to the region this summer at Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center from May 29 to June 2.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Corteo in Allentown are available at CirqueduSoleil.com/corteo.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 31, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

