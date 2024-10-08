BAPL’s South Side Branch Temporarily Closed

The Bethlehem Area Public Library (BAPL) announced Monday that its South Side Branch will remain closed until Monday, Oct. 28, due to a temporary staffing shortage.

The Bethlehem Area Public Library (BAPL) announced Monday that its South Side Branch will remain closed until Monday, Oct. 28, due to a temporary staffing shortage. The library said it is actively working to resolve the staffing issues and hopes to resume normal hours and services by that date. The news was also shared in an update shared on the library’s Facebook page.

Earlier this year the library said goodbye to its Bookmobile, after launching a campaign to pay for a replacement Bookmobile.

The South Side Branch, which is located at 400 Webster Street, is normally open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about library locations and hours, visit BAPL.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.