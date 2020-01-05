St. Luke’s Anderson Has New EV Charging Stations (Sponsored)

St. Luke’s University Health Network has partnered with Blink Charging to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at its Anderson Campus, bringing the amenity to employees, patients and community visitors who own electronic vehicles (EVs).

EV owners in the community will have access to eight charging stations on the Anderson Campus in Bethlehem Township. Four are located in the parking lot next to the hospital’s main entrance on Freemansburg Ave at the Women & Babies Pavilion, slated to open in January, and four are located in the lot for the medical office building and cancer center.

The charging stations are emblazoned with the St. Luke’s logo and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Blink, a leading EV charging equipment provider, will own and operate the chargers and will handle customer transactions.

Working with Blink, St. Luke’s-Anderson President Ed Nawrocki coordinated the installation of the charging stations on the medical campus in support of employees and community members who have adopted electric vehicles as part of their commitment to alternative energy.

“We want to encourage people to have sustainable practices,” Nawrocki said. “It’s the future.”

St. Luke’s also want visitors and patients to know they can count on St. Luke’s as a source for charging when they are on the Anderson campus, Nawrocki said. Under the St. Luke’s arrangement with Blink, the charging stations will be open to employees, patients, visitors and the public.

According to Blink Regional Manager Brandon Jacobs, the 80 ampl charging stations are the fastest on the level 2 market. They are compatible with all electric vehicles sold in the United States, including Teslas. St. Luke’s did not have to cover any expenses related to the EV chargers.

EV drivers who use Blink chargers can sign up for a free Blink member account; however, an account is not required to get a charge. Payment methods include RFID, Apple Pay, Google Wallet and all major credit cards.

Jacobs said Blink was able to cover most of the cost of the equipment and installation with a grant from a Driving PA Forward level 2 charging rebate program. Blink will maintain the charging stations and handle all customer transactions, he said.

The installation of these charging stations and plans for future charging stations at the new St. Luke’s-Upper Bucks campus, once opened, come as electric vehicles become more mainstream. In the United States EV ownership is expected to double to 2 million by 2021 and grow to more than 18 million by 2030, according to reports from Edison Electric Institute and Institute for Electronic Innovation.

Jacobs said the growth of EVs, which do not spew harmful emissions, has led to the demand for convenient charging stations, making healthcare facilities ideal locations.

Nawrocki said the charging stations are the latest example of the Anderson Campus’ commitment to sustainable practices that lead to healthier lives. The campus, which was designed and built to LEED environmental and energy efficiency standards, features a walking trail and employee garden to encourage exercise and recreation. Also, part of the campus is an organic farm in partnership with Rodale Institute, which grows fresh produce for meals served in the hospital cafeteria.

Employees, patients and visitors interested in using the charging stations at the Anderson campus, can log on to BlinkCharging.com for more information.

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.