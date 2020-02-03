Pets in Need of Homes: Jamie (Brought to You by A Furry Tail Come True)

Hey guys! My name is Jamie and I would love a home with a water fountain! Jamie considers herself to be a “water expert” and she loves to “test” the quality of any water she sees. She came to the Center in April 2017 and found her dream job waiting for her! Jamie is now a little over five years old and ready for a relocation. Somewhere with a calm setting and plenty of natural light would be the perfect environment. Jamie likes wet food and would do best in a home without young children. She has a lot of love to give and is looking forward to meeting you!

Credit: The Center for Animal Health and Welfare/Pooch Smooch Photography

To meet Jamie and other pets in need of homes visit the nonprofit, no-kill Center for Animal Health and Welfare located at 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, or call 610-252-2722 for more information. Click here to make a donation to the Center. Find the Center’s Amazon.com wish list–which includes items they need–here.

The center is open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. Please note: If a dog you would like to meet is housed at the shelter please call the front desk to prearrange a visit. Prescheduling a visit will give you the time needed to see if the dog you’re interested in is a good fit. Unscheduled visits with dogs are allowed, but are limited to one dog per day for a maximum of 15 minutes per visit.

For directions to the center click here. Like and follow the Center for Animal Health and Welfare on Facebook for updates about pets available for adoption and more.

