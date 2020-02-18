Elizabeth C. Koch, 94, of Springfield (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Elizabeth C. Koch, 94, of Springfield Township died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the LifeQuest Nursing Home, Quakertown. She was the wife of the late James W. Koch Sr. Elizabeth was born in Haycock Township on May 31, 1925 to the late Edward and Emily (Reichert) Pearson. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown. Elizabeth had a green thumb, truly enjoying flowers, especially African violets. Gardening, canning, embroidery and find-a-word puzzle books were especially a part of her life. Watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Lawrence Welk and Opry shows was a TV pastime. She also enjoyed trips to Lancaster/Shady Maple IGA.

SURVIVORS

Children: James W. (Lesa) of Beaverton, Ore., Linda R. (Bruce) Savitz of Quakertown, Karen L. and David L., both of Coopersburg; brother: Jacob (Nancy) Pearson of Richlandtown; grandsons: Tom Koch, Matt Dierksmeier. She was predeceased by Joseph (Esther) Pearson, Louise (Walter) Servin.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Upper Bucks Regional EMS Inc., Station 141, 2330 Township Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.