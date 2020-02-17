Harold C. ‘John’ Furry, 94, of Bingen (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Harold C. “John” Furry, 94, of Bingen died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He was the husband of the late Katherine L. (Hallman) Furry, who died Aug. 21, 2016. He was born in Center Valley on Oct. 17, 1925 to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Egner) Furry. John worked as the general manager for Alamco Aluminum Products Corp. in Allentown for many years until retiring. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Springtown, where he served on the property committee. John served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a life-member of the Spring Valley Sportsmen’s Club and was inducted into the Tri-County Baseball Hall of Fame in 1996.

Daughters: Geralyn E. Hoffman of Schnecksville, Peggy L. Bankowski of Bethlehem Township, Cindy E. (David G.) Rasich of Hellertown; sister: Evelyn Kutz of Allentown; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons-in-law: Richard S. Bankowski, Ronald C. Hoffman; sister: Marie Martinho.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3224 PA-212, Springtown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church, P.O. Box 216, Springtown, PA 18081.