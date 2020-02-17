Miriam Mae Beck, 94, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Miriam Mae Beck, 94, of Upper Saucon Township died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late LeRoy J. Beck, who died Feb. 23, 1998. Miriam was born in Locust Valley on Feb. 15, 1926 to the late Charles and Lillian (Grube) Roth. She was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Center Valley.

SURVIVORS

Children: Diane B. (John J.) Glatz of Rancho Mirage, Calif., LeRoy Carl (Janet L.) Beck of Manchester, N.J.; brother: Kenneth R. Roth of Perkasie; grandchildren: Christopher James Beck, Amanda Jayne (Anthony) Orzo, Lauren L. Beck. She was predeceased by a brother: Marvin Roth.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Faith United Church of Christ, 5992 PA-378, Center Valley. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Friedensville Cemetery, Upper Saucon Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 5992 Rt. 378, Center Valley, PA 18034.