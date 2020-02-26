Credit: The Giant Company

Giant Food Stores have a new name, and appropriately enough, the company that owns them announced it in a big way Wednesday.

“Building on its proud heritage, GIANT Food Stores announced today a new company name, The GIANT Company, highlighting the important role the company, its stores and team members have played in the lives of families since its founding in 1923,” company officials said in a news release.

The news release indicated that the new name and logo were unveiled to team members for the first time during the company’s annual business meeting in Hershey Wednesday.

“For nearly a century, we’ve been a trusted part of the communities we serve, helping families come together to share a meal and create special memories,” said Giant Company president Nicholas Bertram. “For us, food and families go hand in hand and as we look to our future, we wanted to make sure our name reflects all we aspire to be as an omni-channel retailer. We are proud of the role our brand has played in connecting millions of families, and as The GIANT Company, we will continue to passionately serve our customers and communities for a better future.”

The news release noted that the company which today is literally a “giant” within the supermarket industry had a humble start in 1923 as a two-man butcher shop in Carlisle, Pa.

Today operates 186 grocery stores across four states, in which it offers services such as grocery delivery and pickup, catering, in-store pharmacies, nutrition education and on-site gas stations.

“The logo for each banner in the family of brands–GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT–has been refreshed, offering a fresh take on the company’s widely recognized logos,” the news release said. “The most notable characteristic of the new logo is the leaf that is part of the “A” in each banner’s name, designed to signify The GIANT Company’s commitment to growth and freshness.”

“The GIANT Company will utilize a contemporary color and design scheme, underscoring the brand’s modern, fun and caring culture as well as its promise to grow alongside its customers and team members,” it added.

The new GIANT logo can now be seen on the exterior of the GIANT Center, a 10,500-seat multi-purpose arena in Hershey, and at the company’s headquarters in Carlisle. Over the course of the year, Giant said it will integrate both the new name and logo company-wide.

“Even though our name and logo are changing, our commitment to the families we serve isn’t; in fact, it’s only getting stronger,” Bertram said. “As a purpose-driven organization, we are laser-focused on our goal of making a difference in the lives of those we serve, inside our stores, online and deep within our communities. Starting with the heart and soul of our company–our more than 33,000 team members–The GIANT Company will live its purpose, providing a simplified experience and inspiring fresh ideas, while creating healthier communities for today, tomorrow and beyond.”