Pets in Need of Homes: Wiggs (Brought to You by A Furry Tail Come True)

Wiggs enjoy spending time with other cats and would make a great feline companion. She prefers not to be touched unless she has a very strong bond with the person. Wiggs does require an annual vet appointment in order to be shaved due to her long hair, which has a tendency to become knotted. A good Samaritan has paid Wiggs’ adoption fee in the hope that she finds her forever home soon. Wiggs is housed in the Lower Building at the Center for Animal Health and Welfare.

Credit: The Center for Animal Health and Welfare

