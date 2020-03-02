See ‘Hello, Dolly!’ at Saucon Valley High School (Photos)

If you’re in the mood for a fun evening out, Saucon Valley High School’s theater program has just the ticket this week.

The school will present the popular musical “Hello, Dolly!” in the high school auditorium and shows are open to the public, with tickets available for purchase at the door.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7, as well as Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students/seniors.

Advance tickets are available for purchase online (note that a service fee is charged for the transaction).

The play is produced and directed by Saucon Valley choral director and teacher Chad Miller.

Saucon Valley High School is located at 2100 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown, Pa.

Below is a synopsis of the plot of “Hello, Dolly!” which was made famous as a Broadway musical starring Carol Channing.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, it is based on a story by Thornton Wilder.

Widow Dolly Gallagher Levi, strong-minded matchmaker, arrives in New York to “help” Horace Vandergelder, a curmudgeonly, half-a-millionaire, widowed shop owner, find a new wife–while secretly plotting to marry him herself. Meanwhile, two of Vandergelder’s comedically-ridiculous employees abandon the shop and strike out to find adventure. Sweeping dance numbers, hilarious missteps, endearing chaos and, of course, love, ensue.

Photos by Chris Christian