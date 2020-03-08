Saucon Valley Remains Perfect To Win 5th/6th Grade Girls Basketball Title

The Saucon Valley Youth Basketball Association sent their grade 5/6 girls basketball team, known as the Tigers, into the Valley Youth Basketball League playoff two weeks ago. The VYBL consists of sixteen teams from all over the Lehigh Valley and beyond. The Saucon Valley Tigers, who were undefeated, did not disappoint.

In the semifinals, the Tigers destroyed Northampton Black 35-16. Then, in the championship final Saucon Valley defeated a tough Rough Rider team from Catasauqua by a 26-21 score. It was a great day to be an UNDEFEATED champion!

Coach’s Quote: “Winning the 2019-2020 league championship and going undefeated will certainly be a great memory for the coaches, the players, and their parents. But in my mind it wasn’t the winning in dramatic fashion that made these girls special. They were exceptional in their ability to put their own individual goals aside and to play the game as a team. The real reward for the coaches was to see the confidence level of each girl increase over the course of the season and to know that confidence can carry over into so many other aspects of their lives. And, we managed to have fun along the way.” SVYB Girls 5/6 Coach, Brian Cort

Grade 5/6 Girls and Coaches

Elliot Policare

Elonna Smith

Eva Deily

Julia Cort

Maggie Gorman

Maia Stauffer

Marin Bowers

Sienna Bradley

Tallia Hill

Tesia Mikuta

Coach: Brian Cort

Coach: Rocco Policare

Coach: Steve Bowers

Great job Tigers, the Source is with you!