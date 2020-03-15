St. Luke’s Opens 24/7 Hotline to Answer Coronavirus Questions

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Lukeʼs University Health Network has launched a coronavirus telephone and email hotline to respond to inquiries from patients and members the public, who can call 1-866-STLUKES (785-8537), option 7, or email coronavirus@sluhn.org.

The 24/7 hotline is led by St. Lukeʼs nursing staff who can provide information and guidance based on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The hospital cautioned that the hotline is not intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician or, when necessary, for medical attention.

“St. Lukeʼs is working in concert with federal, state and local government agencies as well as other area health systems to protect the health of patients and the community,” said St. Lukeʼs infectious disease expert Jeffrey Jahre, MD, Senior Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs.

Jahre noted the public can help protect themselves and others by following CDC recommendations to take common sense health and hygiene measures, such as:

Performing hand hygiene with soap and water or hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol often, but especially after going to the bathroom, after blowing your nose/coughing/sneezing, before eating and after coming into contact with a potentially contaminated public surface.

Avoiding touching your face.

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Avoiding unnecessary exposure to crowds.

Staying home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Cleaning frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) using a regular household detergent and water.

Symptoms of patients with COVID-19 have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Read more about COVID-19 symptoms here.

More information about the coronavirus is available on the St. Luke’s University Health Network website.

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.