Hellertown Area Library Puts Storytime Online Due to Coronavirus

The Hellertown Area Library may be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped its staff from providing a familiar safe haven to their patrons.

Dedicated to keeping their close-knit community alive, HAL has been utilizing Facebook Live to help keep everyone in the loop.

On Wednesday, the library offered a livestream of their usual story time led by youth services librarian Andrea Milliren (known by the younger patrons as “Miss Andrea”). The video has received almost 600 views thus far.

The library will continue to livestream story time, and urges parents to comment on Facebook during the broadcast if they want their child’s name mentioned in the Goodbye Song.

“This is a new normal for us and everyone,” said HAL community outreach coordinator Noelle Kramer, who will assume the role of library director March 25 upon current director Robin Rotherham’s retirement. “We are making it up as we go.”

Their efforts to maintain normalcy not only include live-streaming Story Time, but also providing a selection of books for their patrons.

While checking out books is out of the question at the moment for fear of excessive hand-to-hand contact, the library has two free bins of used books on its premises for the enjoyment of readers. One bin is filled with books for adults and one with books for kids.

“We miss our patrons,” Kramer added, “and we look forward to seeing everyone again.”

The library has planned numerous story time livestream events during the next week.

The next story time will take place Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m.

The schedule for the week of March 23 is as follows:

Book Bugs Story Time: Tuesday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

Choose Your Own Adventure: Tuesday, March 24 at 1 p.m.

Pajama Story Time: Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

Family Story Time: Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m.

Livestreams and other information can be found on HAL’s Facebook page.

The library’s main website also has useful information on it as well as links to materials and resources available for patrons’ use, including eBooks and audiobooks.

Currently, the Hellertown Area Library is closed through Monday, March 30. There are no fines for due materials during the closure.