Amelia Y. ‘Millie’ (Bilan) Stankus, 82, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Amelia Y. “Millie” (Bilan) Stankus, 82, of Bethlehem, died June 28, 2020. She was the widow of William J. Stankus Sr., who died March 15, 2015. She came into this world on Christmas Eve 1937. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Polonski) Bilan. She was a member of Our Lord’s Ascension Polish National Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Millie worked at Sure Fit and Champion Spark Plug. She was a graduate of the Cosmetology School of Allentown with a beautician’s and teaching license. She loved to paint, read, watch movies of mystery, garden, play bingo, visit the casinos and travel.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister: Marion J. and her husband Stephen M. Szy of Bethlehem Township; sister: Alice and her husband Dale Salabsky of Bethlehem; brother: Stephen W. Bilan of Doylestown; nieces and nephews. Her great and life-long friends Balance Case, Cindy Deutsch and Susan Villani will always remember Millie. She was predeceased by a son: William J. Stankus Jr., who died May 30, 2018; and daughter: Helen E. Taylor, who died Oct. 6, 2001.

The service will be private. There will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lord’s Ascension Polish National Catholic Church, 2105 Jennings St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.