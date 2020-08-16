Backyard Adventures: Giving Pond Recreation Area (Photos)

Giving Pond

Kayakers enjoy a lazy late August afternoon on the water at Giving Pond Recreation Area, which is part of Delaware Canal State Park in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County.

If you love the water but don’t want to travel far just to be near or on it, there’s a unique state recreation area that conveniently provides both river and pond access, along with the opportunity to participate in many of the fun activities those locations can afford.

Giving Pond Recreation Area was created out of a former sand and gravel quarry along River Road in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, near the Frenchtown, N.J., bridge.

Part of Delaware Canal State Park, the 60-acre pond that gives the area is name occupies much of the former quarry, which became submerged after it closed in the early 2000s.

Since that time nature has been allowed to reclaim the former industrial site, which now boasts woodland interspersed with clearings that provide glimpses of the water.

Among the activities available to visitors at Giving Pond Recreation Area are kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), boating, fishing, hiking, birdwatching and picknicking.

In addition to a boat launch, the park is equipped with picnic tables and barbecue grills.

Grass and gravel trails weave throughout much of Giving Pond Recreation Area, one of which connects it to the nearby Delaware & Lehigh (D&L) trail that runs alongside the mostly-dry Delaware Canal.

Giving Pond Covered Bridge

The historic Uhlerstown covered bridge is located less than a mile from Giving Pond Recreation Area, along the D&L trail. Frenchtown, N.J., is also a short distance away.

A short distance from Giving Pond along the trail is the historic Uhlerstown covered bridge, which was built in 1856 and remains in use as a span over the canal bed. A canal lock is adjacent to the bridge, which is also surrounded by a cluster of historic, privately-owned homes.

There are several gravel parking areas at Giving Pond, along with portable toilets.

The park is open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset, and it can become busy, particularly on summer weekends.

Visitors should note that swimming is not permitted, and dogs must be leashed if brought to the park, which is located at 1069 River Road (Rt. 32), Upper Black Eddy, Pa.

Well-maintained trails and level ground make Giving Pond Recreation Area a nice place to hike or bike. Several loop trails that link the D&L trail with its counterpart on the New Jersey side of the Delaware River are located in the general vicinity of Delaware Canal State Park.

Park visitors prepare to launch kayaks at the boat launch at Giving Pond Recreation Area.

The Delaware River is located on the other side of Rt. 32 (River Road) from Giving Pond Recreation Area.

Picnic tables, grills and ice stations are interspersed throughout Giving Pond Recreation Area.

A sign along the Delaware River marks the Giving Pond Access Point and directs boaters to others further downsteram.

Visitors to Giving Pond Recreation Area cool off in the Delaware River

The feathery blooms of a mimosa tree.

Gaps in the foliage around the perimeter of the pond serve as viewing points throughout the park.

Boating and fishing are popular activities at Giving Pond Recreation Area.

A Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission sign highlights the history of the Uhlerstown covered bridge near Delaware Canal State Park in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County.

