Backyard Adventures: Giving Pond Recreation Area (Photos)

If you love the water but don’t want to travel far just to be near or on it, there’s a unique state recreation area that conveniently provides both river and pond access, along with the opportunity to participate in many of the fun activities those locations can afford.

Giving Pond Recreation Area was created out of a former sand and gravel quarry along River Road in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, near the Frenchtown, N.J., bridge.

Part of Delaware Canal State Park, the 60-acre pond that gives the area is name occupies much of the former quarry, which became submerged after it closed in the early 2000s.

Since that time nature has been allowed to reclaim the former industrial site, which now boasts woodland interspersed with clearings that provide glimpses of the water.

Among the activities available to visitors at Giving Pond Recreation Area are kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), boating, fishing, hiking, birdwatching and picknicking.

In addition to a boat launch, the park is equipped with picnic tables and barbecue grills.

Grass and gravel trails weave throughout much of Giving Pond Recreation Area, one of which connects it to the nearby Delaware & Lehigh (D&L) trail that runs alongside the mostly-dry Delaware Canal.

A short distance from Giving Pond along the trail is the historic Uhlerstown covered bridge, which was built in 1856 and remains in use as a span over the canal bed. A canal lock is adjacent to the bridge, which is also surrounded by a cluster of historic, privately-owned homes.

There are several gravel parking areas at Giving Pond, along with portable toilets.

The park is open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset, and it can become busy, particularly on summer weekends.

Visitors should note that swimming is not permitted, and dogs must be leashed if brought to the park, which is located at 1069 River Road (Rt. 32), Upper Black Eddy, Pa.