Police: Truck Trailer Detached, Crossed 3 Traffic Lanes on I-78

What could have been a more serious accident was averted when a truck trailer became detached from its cab on I-78 and crossed three traffic lanes in Upper Saucon Township Friday evening, Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville said in a news release Sunday.

According to police, the trailer detached due to “improper towing” at mile marker 60.6, westbound, at approximately 6:25 p.m.

Police noted that this happened during daylight hours, when there were no adverse weather conditions.

The driver of the 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer was in the far right lane of the highway when the trailer broke loose, and brought his truck to a stop on the right shoulder, police said.

The trailer went in the opposite direction, and after crossing all three westbound lanes went over the left shoulder before overturning after striking the concrete barrier in the median, the news release indicated.

Police said that was where the trailer came to a final rest.

There were no injuries as a result of the accident, however the truck suffered disabling damage to its second and third axles and the trailer sustained “disabling damage to its entire body relative to the overturn/rollover,” police noted.

The crash forced the closure of two westbound lanes to traffic for approximately two hours, which reportedly caused a lengthy backup on I-78 approaching the Rt. 309 exit.

Police didn’t say how or why it was determined that the truck trailer was being improperly towed, but did indicate that the driver was cited under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code for an accident involving an overturned vehicle.

They identified him as Osman A. Ahmed, 34, of Syracuse, N.Y.

Both the trailer and truck were towed from the scene by Yocum Towing & Recovery, police said.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police documents.