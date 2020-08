Traveling through Coopersburg may take a bit longer Monday and Tuesday due to roadway patching that will be taking place on Rt. 309 between Passer Road and the Bucks County line.

In a news release Sunday, PennDOT Engineering District 5 said the work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

There will be lane restrictions where the work is taking place.

Motorists should expect delays and exercise caution while driving through any work zones.