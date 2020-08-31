Truck Failed to Yield, Struck Car That Went into Median: Police

Credit: Google Street View

A truck driver was cited after police say he failed to yield to another driver, allegedly causing an accident on Rt. 33 south where it divides into the east and west on-ramps to I-78.

In a news release Sunday, Ofc. Anthony Gentile of the Pennsylvania State Police, Belfast barracks, said the crash happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at the merge, which is at the sound end of the Gene Hartzell Memorial Bridge in Lower Saucon Township.

Gentile said Richard S. Brigham, 55, of Morrisville, N.J., was behind the wheel of a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia in the right lane of Rt. 33 south as a Kia Sportage operated by Robert P. Mooney, 49, of Stroudsburg, was in the left lane approaching the split at the ramps.

“(Brigham) failed to yield to (Mooney) before merging into the left-most lane to follow the I-78 east ramp,” the news release stated. “(Brigham’s truck) struck (Mooney’s vehicle) and (Mooney’s vehicle) spun 180 degrees counter-clockwise before coming to final rest in the grassy median between the east and west ramps.”

“(Brigham’s vehicle) came to a controlled rest to the right shoulder of the Rt. 33/I-78 west ramp,” it added.

The news release indicated that Brigham received a citation for Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police documents.