Who Stole ‘Yee Yee,’ Trump 2020 Flags in Lower Saucon?

Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating the theft of a number of flags from a property in the 2200 block of Easton Road, which they say occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 and 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Monday, police said “13 small American flags, one Trump 2020 flag and a ‘Yee-Yee’ country music flag that was attached to two poles in the front yard of a residence” were taken.

“Yee Yee” is a gleeful expression invented and frequently used by the character Earl Dibbles Jr., who is the alter ego of popular country singer-songwriter Granger Smith.

In a 2019 YouTube video titled “What Does Yee Yee Mean?” Smith says “it came from an Earl Dibbles Jr. video. It represented a Pioneer mentality of starting from nothing and connecting with a large group of people as a unit, as a whole. It meant living life to its fullest. It meant taking risk. We decided to take all that and explain Yee Yee with two words: ‘Live it.’ When you represented Yee Yee you represented someone that loved life, that loved chasing happiness, that loved living life the best that they could live it.”

Granger’s line of apparel featuring the saying includes flags advertised on the brand’s website. Two of the flags feature a rifle as part of their design and a third features “Don’t Tread on Me.” All three flags are currently sold out, according to YeeYeeApparel.com.

Other types of Yee Yee flags are sold online, and township police did not describe the stolen flag in detail in their news release.

Anyone with information about the flag theft is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact the department at 610-317-6110.

In the past several months, numerous campaign signs and decorative items such as Trump 2020 flags have been reported stolen in the Saucon Valley and surrounding areas.