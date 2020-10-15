When Does Giant’s Free Turkey Reward Program Begin?

Gobble, gobble. Turkey Day’s barely a month away, which is why a local grocery chain is starting its annual program that allows customers to earn rewards points good toward a free bird.

Starting Friday, Oct. 16, customers can start earning rewards points toward a free turkey certificate every time they shop in-store or online using their Giant card. Customers enrolled in Choice Rewards can also earn free side dishes, desserts and more by using the Giant app when they shop.

“There’s no holiday that embodies our new brand platform, For Today’s Table, quite like Thanksgiving does,” said John Ruane, chief merchandising officer, The Giant Company. “Our stores have everything families need to prepare for and enjoy the holiday, whatever it might look like this year. Whether a small in-person gathering or connecting with family online, we’re making the meal easier so that our customers can focus on what’s most important–who is gathered around the table and the memories that are made.”

Customers who earn 400 rewards points from Oct. 16 through Nov. 26 can choose to redeem their points for a free turkey certificate. Paper and digital reward certificates can be redeemed from Nov. 13 through Nov. 26 at any Giant, or online via Giant Direct. Customers can also choose to substitute their free turkey certificate for a free family size lasagna or tofurkey or for $1 off per pound of the turkey brand of their choice.

In addition, customers who use the Choice Rewards program through the Giant app can redeem points for up to 18 free items to accompany their holiday meal from Nov. 13 through Nov. 26.

A current tally of a customer’s rewards points can be found at the bottom of their receipt or via the Giant app. Customers are encouraged to check with their store for specific program details and eligibility or contact Giant Customer Support at 1-888-814-4268.

To help neighbors in need this holiday, customers also can donate their free turkey certificate at any Giant store or online.