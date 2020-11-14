Lower Saucon Cops Growing Whiskers for Good Cause

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department

It’s the time of year when the leaves are falling and the whiskers are growing…at least, they are at Lower Saucon Township Police Department headquarters.

The department’s officers are once again participating in No Shave November, an annual event that raises money for cancer research and treatment, while also drawing attention to the fact that the fight to cure cancer must continue. After all, since police officers are normally expected to be clean-shaven, the sight of an officer wearing a goatee or mutton chops can be quite “arresting.”

“With each whisker grown, we work to embrace our hair by honoring those that have lost theirs during cancer treatment,” the organization’s mission statement says.

The Lower Saucon Police Department’s goal is to raise $2,000 for No Shave November and help “put the cuffs on cancer” this month. As of Saturday, they were approximately a quarter of the way to achieving their goal, having raised about $500 via their NSN website.

Anyone can make a donation to help the officers reach their fundraising goal, and every donation helps.

All of the money raised by the Lower Saucon Township police officers will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

And No Shave November isn’t the only good cause the officers are supporting this month.

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department is also holding a food drive to benefit the food bank at New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church on Apples Church Road in the township.

The food drive is through Friday, Nov. 20, and donations of non-perishable food and other items can be dropped off in boxes inside the police deparment and township offices, both of which are located at 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem.

For more information about these good will efforts and other news from the department, be sure to follow their Facebook page and subscribe to receive their Crimewatch updates.