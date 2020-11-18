Volkswagen SUV Reported Stolen in Springtown

Springfield Township Police are investigating a reported vehicle theft in Springtown, Bucks County.

The department announced Wednesday that it’s investigating the theft of a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV from a driveway in the 3100 block of Church Street.

Police said the SUV has a PA registration that ends with the numbers 8286, is charcoal in color, has a Young VW dealership sticker on its tailgate and has a U-Haul hitch on its rear.

The vehicle was stolen sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Anyone who may have seen or heard something during the overnight hours in that part of Springtown or who knows anything regarding the theft of the vehicle is asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 215-328-8523.