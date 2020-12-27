Gloria J. Mathews, 76, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gloria J. Mathews, 76, of Allentown, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was born in Upper Saucon Township on Dec. 15, 1944 to the late Abraham Gehris and Kathryn Anna (Peterson). Gloria was a licensed practical nurse at Phoebe Home, Allentown for many years until retiring. She loved music, was a cymbal player in her 50s for a Drum and Bugle Corps and also taught this in the Saucon Valley School District. She was the Head Drum Majorette at and a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School. Gloria was filled with a good sense of humor, deeply loved her family and was very rooted to her faith.

SURVIVORS

Children: Larry C. Mindler of New Holland Township, Dan (Scott) Mindler of Riegelsville, Susan M. (Craig W.) Messinger of Schnecksville, Michael G. Mathews of Allentown; canine companion: Rusty; siblings: Richard Holben, Margaret Campbell, James, William and Charles Gehris; grandchildren: Christopher, Abigail and Anthony. She was predeceased by a brother: Ronald.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately. The interment will conclude services at Friedensville Cemetery, Upper Saucon Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.