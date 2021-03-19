Retired Cardiologist from Upper Saucon Charged With Arson in NEPA

A retired cardiologist from Upper Saucon Township is accused of deliberately setting fire to a property he owns in Schuylkill County, northeastern Pennsylvania in October.

WFMZ Channel 69 News reported Thursday that Hiram Thomas Dale, 76, is accused in a criminal affidavit of starting the fire in a dilapidated building he owns in West Penn Township as part of an attempt “to get rid of it.”

Dale is being represented by Allentown attorney John Waldron, who the station reported disputes a charge of recklessly endangering another person filed against his client.

WFMZ reported that Dale is facing that charge because a firefighter suffered a heart attack while attempting to extinguish the blaze he allegedly started.

According to the criminal docket for his case, Dale also is charged with Felony 1 arson, Felony 1 aggravated arson, Felony 3 risking catastrophe, and Felony 1 aggravated assault.

A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to be held before District Judge James R. Ferrier on Tuesday, March 23 at 12:45 p.m., according to the docket.