Gloria H. Nastasee, 69, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gloria H. Nastasee, 69, of Hellertown died Monday, April 5, 2021 at the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s. She was the wife of the late Frank Nastasee, who died Sept. 27, 2020. Gloria was born in Fountain Hill on April 22, 1951 to the late Stanley and Johanna (Laky) Holowka. She worked for the Bethlehem Steel and Superfresh. Gloria was of the Catholic faith.

SURVIVORS

Sister: JoAnn H. Smith of Elmira, N.Y. Gloria was predeceased by her brother: Robert J. “Spike” Holowka.

SERVICE

Interment will take place privately at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.