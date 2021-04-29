Camp Invention Returning to Hopewell Elementary in July

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Camp Invention is coming back to Southern Lehigh’s Hopewell Elementary School, where it will be held the week of July 12-16, 2021 from 9 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.

In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF), Southern Lehigh School District will host the nationally-acclaimed Camp Invention program for children entering second through sixth grades.

The week-long summer adventure provides opportunities for open-ended exploration of science, technology, engineering and other subjects. Children rotate through a variety of hands-on activities each day while collaborating with friends to think creatively and invent their own solutions to real-world challenges.

Under the direction of Southern Lehigh teacher David Kohler, the 2021 program promises to be full of new discoveries and a-ha moments.

Young innovators will have the opportunity to:

Design morphing vehicles to travel across land, then find inspiration in nature to add prototype elements for moving through air and water.

prototype elements for moving through air and water. Experiment with fun physics concepts like trajectory and velocity as they build, test and modify a device to launch rubber ducks to reach international landmarks.

modify a device to launch rubber ducks to reach international landmarks. Make and adopt their own robotic crickets and app l y empathy to build customized habitats and protective gear for their solar-powered bots.

habitats and protective gear for their solar-powered bots. Reverse en gi neer thei r own wireless microphone to discover sound w aves, then use their unique voice to create and promote an extraordinary invention.

Given the challenges presented by the pandemic, the 2021 Camp Invention program is being offered both in-person and virtually, so families can choose the format that works best for them.

There is the option to change format selection up to six weeks before the program begins.

For in-person instruction, all CDC, Department of Health and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania guidelines will be followed during the week of the in-person camp.

For in-person instruction, local educators facilitate the program and give kids the chance to explore, create and build confidence as they bring their biggest ideas to life.

For at-home innovators, activity kits will be delivered directly and daily virtual sessions will be led by a local educator.

For more information, check out the Facebook group Camp Invention SLSD. Whether you are a camp family or you are thinking about becoming one, this is the place to get discount and deadline reminders, sneak peeks at this summer’s program and other information. Questions? Please contact Melissa Vedder at mkellya29@gmail.com.

Early registration discounts are available. Register using SUM30 by April 30 to save $30 off the registration fee. Availability is limited.

Visit invent.org/mylocalcamp or call 800-968-4332 to secure a camp spot today.

Note: The information in this story is from a contributed news release.