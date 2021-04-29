2021 Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Kicks Off on Sunday, May 2

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, a popular local hub for fans of fresh, locally-produced food, will kick off its 16th season this Sunday, May 2.

The market is held each week next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Avenue. It operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday through Nov. 21.

Market chair Angela Reese said a number of new vendors will join the market this season.

Local meal prep business ChefMeals will make its first appearance at the market opening day. They will be joined by Bam’s Carrot Cake (starting May 9), a company selling carrot cakes in mason jars. Both vendors operate out of the kitchen at Dewey Fire Company.

Other new additions this season include Four Monkeys Coffee; Blackbird Farms, who will begin selling their organic produce at the market May 18; and Lower Saucon Township’s Wardog Spirits, who will join the market on the third Sunday of each month.

Slatebelt Butchers (formerly known as Carey’s Specialty Meats) is a popular vendor returning for this season.

The market will also be hosting the Bethlehem Food Co-op on the first Sunday of every month, along with A Bigger Purpose Kitten Rescue on the third Sunday of each month.

In addition to vendors, Reese said other exciting new additions are planned for this year’s market.

“We will be hosting music all season, and opening day we will have Golden Twine playing for us,” she said. “We will also be hosting artisans weekly on a rotating basis as opposed to having an Art in the Park event.”

Reese said she hopes to have artisans at the market starting May 18.

Reese said there is still a need for volunteers to run the market’s information booth. Volunteers can work anywhere from one to four-hour sessions during market hours.

“They would be assisting customers with information, selling merchandise and sanitizing the handwashing stations,” Reese said.

Individuals interested in volunteering can learn more about the opportunity by emailing sauconvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

COVID precautions will remain in place during this year’s market.

“We will still require masks at the market per PA’s mask mandate for outdoor events,” Reese said. “Though we have an expanded setup, social distancing at times is an issue, and we would ask everyone to please wear a mask.”

Follow the market on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with news and updates. More information about the market can also be found on the market’s website.

Be sure to also keep an eye out for our Vendor Highlight series, which is a series of stories profiling different vendors at the market.