Bucks County Wine Trail Passport Invites Wine Lovers to Explore

The Bucks County Wine Trail has a unique opportunity for wine lovers who wish to explore the region’s wineries and taste what they have to offer.

The trail is once again offering its popular Passport to Bucks wine tasting card this summer. This year’s event kicks off June 1 and runs through Aug. 31.

Participating wineries in this year’s event include Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, Crossing Vineyards and Winery, Rose Bank Winery, Rushland Ridge Vineyards and Sand Castle Winery.

“Wine-lovers seeking a sampling of French winemaking can taste it at the wineries along the Bucks County Wine Trail,” a spokesperson for the trail said. “The area’s climate and growing conditions are like those of France’s Bordeaux region, which help winemakers create a robust selection of Chardonnay, Chambourcin and Cabernet Sauvignon, among dozens of other special, dessert and seasonal favorites.”

Passports are currently on sale for $40 each. Passport holders will receive a custom wine glass charm upon visiting each of the participating wineries (while supplies last). Visitors to all five wineries will have their card entered into a drawing for a chance to win two cases of locally-made wine.

Participating wineries will also offer a complimentary wine flight, wine tasting or micro tasting to passport holders.

Although normally held from the fall through the spring, this year’s Passport event is being held during the summer as a primarily outdoor event, to ease concerns of customers who may feel more comfortable outdoors due to COVID.

The trail said indoor accommodations may still be made upon customer request and as space permits. The Wine Trail also recommends that groups of six or more call participating wineries and make reservations prior to their visit.

The Passport to Bucks event began in 2016 as a way to encourage local wine lovers to visit the family-owned wineries scattered throughout the county. The popular event has been offered each year since, with the exception of 2020, due to COVID.

“Wine enthusiasts can make passport stops at their own pace, over the course of a weekend, or a few weekends this summer,” the trail said in its press release. “No matter when you choose to visit Bucks County, the Bucks County Wine Trail invites wine-lovers from near and far to slow down, take it all in and sample a wide range of locally made passport-worthy wines.”

Tickets to the event are being sold in-person only. They may be purchased at Visit Bucks County located at 3207 Street Road, Bensalem, or at the participating wineries.

Be sure to visit the Bucks County Wine Trail’s website for more information about the wineries and upcoming events.