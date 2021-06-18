‘Drug-Induced DUI’ Suspected Cause of Springfield Crash: Troopers

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating an accident that occurred on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month, in which they say a drug-induced DUI is the suspected cause.

In a news release issued Tuesday, troopers said the single-vehicle crash happened Wednesday, June 9 around 7:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Rt. 212, which is about a mile south of Pleasant Valley.

According to police, the driver was traveling too fast for conditions when he “left the roadway, destroyed a section of fencing and crashed into a creek bed on the property.”

Police identified the driver as a 44-year-old Hazleton man and said he was operating a 2006 Toyota Sienna minivan at the time.

The man wasn’t injured in the crash, and police said charges of DUI are pending the result of their ongoing investigation.