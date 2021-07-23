Terence D. Nelson, 70, of Longswamp Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Terence D. Nelson, 70, of Longswamp Township, died Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Joyce M. (Smith) Nelson. He was born in Fountain Hill on Feb. 10, 1951 to the late Carl R. and Dolores L. (Seifert) Nelson. Terence served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. He was an instructor at Lincoln Tech. In his younger days, he was a member of First UCC, Hellertown. Terence was an avid golfer.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 45 years; children: Kelly A. Tyler (Michael) of Salem, N.Y., Richard M. Jacobs (Kimberly) of Venice, Fla., and Timothy P. Nelson of Macungie; sister: Carlann N. Broglie of Hellertown; grandchildren: Christopher, Matthew, Avery and Blake; and great-grandchildren: Cayden and Addison.

SERVICE

Private burial will take place in Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.