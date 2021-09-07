Barbara Ruth Roksewicz, 87, of Salisbury Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Barbara Ruth Roksewicz, 87, of Salisbury Township, formerly of Hellertown, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Mitchell Stanley Roksewicz. Barbara was born in Emmaus on Nov. 13, 1933 to the late Howard and Cecelia (Bamer) Eisenhard. She was a bank teller for Wells Fargo Bank for over 20 years until retiring from the Hellertown branch office. Barbara had also worked for the former Western Electric, Allentown.

SURVIVORS

Son: Joseph S. Roksewicz of Berlin, N.J.; siblings: Larry (Eleanor) Eisenhard of Emmaus, Lorraine R. (Frank J.) Hawk of Allentown; sister-in-law: Patricia Eisenhard of Emmaus; granddaughter: Alexia N. Roksewicz. She was predeceased by an infant daughter: Cynthia Arnold; and brother: Donald Eisenhard.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sights for Hope, 845 W. Wyoming St., Allentown, PA 18103 and/or Pleasant Valley Animal Hospital, 1945 State Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.