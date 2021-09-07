Part of Old Bethlehem Road Closed Due to Storm Damage

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

If you regularly travel Old Bethlehem Road in Springfield Township, you may need to use a detour for some time.

Springfield Township Police announced Tuesday that a portion of the two-lane road “will be closed for an extended length of time due to storm water damage.”

The damage occurred when the remnants of Hurricane Ida inundated Bucks County with upwards of seven inches of rain, which resulted in deadly flash flooding last week.

Also closed as a result of damage caused by flash flooding is a section of Rt. 611 in Williams Township, Northampton County, and Durham Township, Bucks County.

The Springfield Township Police Department said the section of Old Bethlehem Road that has been closed due to damage is located at the bridge between Bridge Street and Rt. 212.

There a stone bridge spans Cooks Creek, a rivulet that became a raging torrent due to last Wednesday’s excessive rainfall.

“Storm water completely undermined the roadway and it is not safe for vehicles,” police noted in a post on their Crimewatch site.

“The rest of Old Bethlehem Road is safe,” they stressed, “however a detour will be established due to the length of time this portion of roadway will take to repair/replace.”

Access to the northern parts of Old Bethlehem Road, including Travelda Farm, can be made from points south of Bridge Street, including Pullen Station Road, Roundhouse Road and Winding Road, police said.

Bridge Street, which is a short feeder road between Old Bethlehem Road and Rt. 212 in the village of Pleasant Valley, is also closed completely until further notice, they added.

Springfield Township Police said they are still waiting for PennDOT officials to announce and post a detour route around the closures.

Transportation officials for the Palisades School District have been notified and will be modifying their routes accordingly, they added.

“Please plan for delays in pick-up and drop-off times,” police said. “Please be patient with our road crew and PennDOT as they assess the damage and repair/replace the roadways.”

Unrelated to the flooding that recently occurred is a detour on Richlandtown Pike in Springfield Township that requires motorists to use Rt. 212 to get around it.

That detour is for bridge repairs that have been ongoing since the spring, and were originally expected to be completed by the middle of last month.