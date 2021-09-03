Section of Rt. 611 Closed Due to Storm Damage

A section of Rt. 611 in Williams Township is closed to traffic due to damage a culvert sustained when the remnants of Hurricane Ida inundated the area with a half foot or more of rain Wednesday. Pictured above, the road is barricaded, with heavy equipment in place just south of Browns Drive.

A heavily-traveled section of Rt. 611 in Northampton and Bucks counties has been closed due to damage to a culvert caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, PennDOT announced Friday.

The affected section is between Rt. 212 in Durham Township and Browns Drive in Williams Township, and the closure is expected to last for several weeks, an email stated.

The announcement noted that the forecast closure timeframe through Friday, Sept. 24 “is an estimate and subject to change.”

The intersection of Main and Water Streets in Hellertown borough was under water Wednesday, after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped five to seven inches of rain on the borough and surrounding areas. (Contributed photo)

The northbound detour for Rt. 611 utilizes Rt. 212 to Rt. 412 to I-78 East, which is through Durham and Springfield townships, Lower Saucon Township and Hellertown.

The southbound detour utilizes Morgan Hill Road to Raubsville Road to Rt. 611, PennDOT officials said.

The repairs to the culvert will be performed by PennDOT maintenance forces.

Hurricane Ida dumped a half foot or more of rain on much of the area, which led to flash flooding in upper Bucks County that claimed the life of a Perkiomenville man.

Rt. 611 south is closed at Browns Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, due a damaged culvert. PennDOT officials said Friday that the closure is expected to last three weeks, but noted that the timetable for the repairs is only an estimate and is subject to change. Rt. 611 is a major north-south route in Bucks and Northampton counties.

