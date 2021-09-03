Section of Rt. 611 Closed Due to Storm Damage

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A heavily-traveled section of Rt. 611 in Northampton and Bucks counties has been closed due to damage to a culvert caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, PennDOT announced Friday.

The affected section is between Rt. 212 in Durham Township and Browns Drive in Williams Township, and the closure is expected to last for several weeks, an email stated.

The announcement noted that the forecast closure timeframe through Friday, Sept. 24 “is an estimate and subject to change.”

The northbound detour for Rt. 611 utilizes Rt. 212 to Rt. 412 to I-78 East, which is through Durham and Springfield townships, Lower Saucon Township and Hellertown.

The southbound detour utilizes Morgan Hill Road to Raubsville Road to Rt. 611, PennDOT officials said.

The repairs to the culvert will be performed by PennDOT maintenance forces.

Hurricane Ida dumped a half foot or more of rain on much of the area, which led to flash flooding in upper Bucks County that claimed the life of a Perkiomenville man.