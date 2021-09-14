Eleanor D. Reichard, 83, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Eleanor D. Reichard, 83, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Gracedale. She was the wife of John J. Reichard. Eleanor was born in Allentown on Dec. 31, 1937 to the late Fred and Dorothy (Berger) Walters. She worked for Lehigh University in the clerical department for many years until retiring in 1992.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 64 years; children: Linda M. (Alex) Shroi of Springtown, Daniel (Helen McCallum) of Lower Saucon Township, Robert Fred (Sherry) of Bethlehem; siblings: Faye (Daniel) Wadusky of Whitehall, Kathleen Deegan of Bethlehem, David Walters of Bethlehem; granddaughter: Ailsa Reichard.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. The interment will conclude services at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.