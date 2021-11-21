Bucks County Wine Trail Vineyards Will Be Illuminated for Holiday

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Bucks County Wine Trail

Vineyard visits are typically thought of as a warm weather activity, but winter can be a magical time among the vines, too. That’s what the wineries of the Bucks County Wine Trail are promising guests with their second annual Light Up the Vines holiday lighting.

In conjunction with the Bucks County Wine Trail’s Holiday Celebration (Dec. 4-5), Light Up the Vines will start at the conclusion of the Dec. 4 Holiday Celebration and continue each evening through Jan. 2, 2022.

Six of the wine trail’s seven member wineries will be participating by illuminating their vineyards each evening at dusk.

The newest member, Vino By Zzino, “is participating in the Holiday Celebration, but does not have a vineyard to illuminate,” a news release about Light Up the Vines said.

Along with the festival of lights in the vineyards, visitors to the wineries will enjoy mulled wines, food trucks, fire pits, holiday music and more during the kickoff lighting on Dec. 4.

Light Up the Vines is a free event, however fees will apply for food and wine purchases.

Prices and festivities vary according to winery.

Since space is limited at each winery, groups of six or more must make reservations.

Fire pits and seating are available on a first come, first served basis, so guests may wish to bring blankets and/or folding chairs for seating.

The following wineries are participating members of the Bucks County Wine Trail:

About the Bucks County Wine Trail

The Bucks County Wine Trail was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 2004. To learn more about the Bucks County Wine Trail, visit BucksCountyWineTrail.com.