Edward Michael Staffieri Jr., 96, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Edward Michael Staffieri Jr. (1925 – 2022)

Edward Michael Staffieri Jr., 96, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Elsie Catherine (Slahta) Staffieri, who died June 29, 2015. Ed was born in Bethlehem on July 11, 1925 to the late Edward Michael Sr. and Anna (Pristus) Staffieri. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during World War II. Ed worked for the former Bethlehem Steel as a brakeman and engineer until retiring in 1986. He was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Ed was a member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown, and the Hellertown Sportsman’s Club, Lower Saucon Township. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

SURVIVORS

Children: Michael E. of Hellertown, Cindy J. (Frank) Workman of Bethlehem, Michele E. (James) Bennett of Bethlehem, Anne Marie (George) Krumm of Bethlehem, Nancy K. (Kurt) Bohnhorst of Hellertown; grandchildren: Katrina and Kayla Bohnhorst, Alexander Krumm. He was predeceased by brothers: Benedict F. and Richard L.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The interment with military honors will conclude services at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055 and/or the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, 935 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.