Hellertown Man Arrested for Driving on DUI-Suspended License: PSP

A 59-year-old Hellertown man was stopped while driving on a DUI-suspended license and will be charged with a misdemeanor due to the number of related prior convictions he has had, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said in a news release Wednesday.

According to police, Roy Timothy Haupt was stopped on Rt. 33 south at the Rt. 248 interchange in Lower Nazareth Township at around 8 p.m. Feb. 1.

“Due to the number of prior convictions, a criminal complaint was completed due to the offense being a misdemeanor,” the investigating trooper said in the news release.

Police said the charge against Haupt was filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-09 in Easton.

The news release indicated that Haupt was operating a 2001 GMC Yukon at the time, which was towed from the scene.

Note: All individuals accused of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Belfast Barracks (Troop M).