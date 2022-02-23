Hellertown Man Arrested for Driving on DUI-Suspended License: PSP

Josh Popichak By |
Print More
Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A 59-year-old Hellertown man was stopped while driving on a DUI-suspended license and will be charged with a misdemeanor due to the number of related prior convictions he has had, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said in a news release Wednesday.

Police PSP Tool Bag Theft Bucks

The Pennsylvania State Police badge.

According to police, Roy Timothy Haupt was stopped on Rt. 33 south at the Rt. 248 interchange in Lower Nazareth Township at around 8 p.m. Feb. 1.

“Due to the number of prior convictions, a criminal complaint was completed due to the offense being a misdemeanor,” the investigating trooper said in the news release.

Police said the charge against Haupt was filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-09 in Easton.

The news release indicated that Haupt was operating a 2001 GMC Yukon at the time, which was towed from the scene.

VALUE OUR REPORTING? BECOME A SAUCON SOURCE MEMBER TODAY.

Note: All individuals accused of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Belfast Barracks (Troop M).

Leave a Review or Comment