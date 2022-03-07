Wilson Pagan, 73, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Wilson Pagan (1948 – 2022)

Wilson Pagan, 73, of Hellertown, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Daria A. (Bluder) Pagan. He was born in Puerto Rico on Nov. 22, 1948 to Rosario Pagan of Bethlehem and the late Consuelo (Rodriguez). Wilson served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in various paper mills in the area and at the Bethlehem Steel. He enjoyed participating in a bowling league and riding his motorcycle.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 42 years last October and his father; faithful companion: Darby; siblings: Mildred French of Allentown, Nancy Reyes in Florida, Alice Pagan of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a family visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The visitation period will be followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Both the visitation period and the memorial service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, 935 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055 and/or the PA Wounded Warriors.