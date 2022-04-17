Lacrosse Event at Southern Lehigh Will Benefit Cancer Charities

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

An upcoming annual cancer charity event to be held in Southern Lehigh, Battle Lax, will benefit both the Pancreatic Cancer Hope Foundation and the HEADstrong Foundation.

The all-day event in which the Emmaus Hornets and outhern Lehigh Spartans lacrosse teams will play will be held Saturday, April 23, at Southern Lehigh High School, and will include both the boys and girls JV and varsity teams.

“As hosts of this year’s Battle Lax, the Spartans will welcome the Hornets to their home field,” a news release said. “Together, the teams are working to fight cancer by creating awareness as part of the day. The games continue as a long-time, friendly rivalry and partnership between the two schools.”

In addition to thrilling lacrosse action, the event will include various fundraising activities to benefit the two organizations. Throughout the game, prizes of big-ticket raffle items will be awarded. Sheets of raffle tickets will be sold at the game for $10 or $20, and refreshments will also be available for purchase. During the event, spectators will have access to information tables staffed by PCHF and HEADstrong representatives.

Southern Lehigh’s charity, the HEADstrong Foundation, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 by Nicholas “Head” Colleluori to improve quality of life for cancer patients and their families. Nick was a lacrosse player from the Philadelphia area who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a blood cancer affecting the lymphatic system. At the time, he played lacrosse at Hofstra University.

Emmaus’s charity, the Pancreatic Cancer Hope Foundation, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create awareness about pancreatic cancer, raise funds for pancreatic cancer research and support patients in the Lehigh Valley undergoing treatment for the disease and their caregivers. May 7 will mark the 13th anniversary of their signature event, J’s Run 5K, which was founded in memory of Joan Stein and Jennifer Reeves, both of whom died from metastatic pancreatic cancer. The 5K will take place at Saylor Park in Coplay, where supporters working toward a shared goal and celebrating supportive friendships will come together. The Pancreatic Cancer Hope Foundation is a member of the World Pancreatic Cancer Foundation; an organization raising awareness of early detection and working toward better treatments, with the ultimate goal of finding a cure.

Southern Lehigh High School is located at 5800 Main St., Center Valley.

The event starts with JV girls playing at 10 a.m., followed by the JV boys at 11:30. A Presentation Ceremony featuring the Southern Lehigh Junior Meisters singing the National Anthem will begin at 12:45 p.m. Representatives from both charities will discuss their mission, and special guests will participate in a fun, ceremonial face-off. The Varsity girls will play at 2 p.m., followed by the Varsity boys at 4 p.m.

For more information about the event, contact Jessica Younker (Emmaus Boys Lacrosse Booster Club) at jessicayounker@yahoo.com, Amy Peterson (Emmaus Girls Lacrosse Booster Club) at apeterson24@yahoo.com, Theri Crandall (Southern Lehigh Boys Lacrosse Booster Club) at tmcrandall30@gmail.com or Connie Mantz (Southern Lehigh Girls Lacrosse Booster Club) at mantzlings4@yahoo.com.