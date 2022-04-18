Authorities Investigating 2 Deaths in Fountain Hill

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Local and county authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the 700 block of S. Bergen Street in Fountain Hill borough.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio confirmed Monday afternoon that his office is investigating the deaths of an adult female and an adult male.

“Autopsies on both decedents will be conducted tomorrow,” Buglio said in an email. “Our office, the Fountain Hill Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office are investigating.”

Buglio said his office would release the names of the decedents after the autopsies are completed.

The Morning Call reported Monday that a criminal investigator with the Fountain Hill Police Department said police received a call at 11:55 a.m. Sunday from someone who reported that two bodies were inside a home in the 700 block of S. Bergen Street.

The investigator added that police subsequently discovered the bodies and do not believe there is any public safety threat, the newspaper reported.

The neighborhood in which the home is located is comprised of twin homes and Cape Cods which line streets that extend from Broadway up the slopes of South Mountain.

Buglio was recently appointed Lehigh County coroner following the resignation of his predecessor, Eric Minnich.

Note: This is a developing news story. Information may change as additional facts become known. This story will be updated if or when such information becomes available.