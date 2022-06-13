Joanne E. Moser, 84, of Leithsville (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Joanne E. Moser (1937 – 2022)

Joanne E. Moser, 84, of Leithsville died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 10, 1937 to the late George and Miriam (Wohlbach) Stever. Joanne was a 1955 graduate of Palisades High School. She was a devoted housewife and mother. She liked collecting seashells and teapots. Her gardens were always full of many beautiful flowers and vegetables. One of her favorite things was camping and traveling to many different states with family and friends. She enjoyed attending assemblies of Jehovah’s Witnesses and sharing God’s word with friends, family and neighbors.

SURVIVORS

Joanne is survived by her husband of 67 years: Robert F. Moser of Leithsville; siblings: Nancy (Stever) Ackerman of Quakertown and Robert Stever of Arkansas; children: Scott (Kelley) Moser of Zionsville, Pamela Moser of Zionsville, Steven (Rose) Moser of Bethlehem and predeceased by daughter Donna L. Moser; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2360 Trolley Bridge Road, Quakertown, PA 18951. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, and a Zoom link will be provided on the funeral home website. Following the service, a gathering will be held at the Meadows of Saucon Valley, 1770 Meadows Road, Hellertown, Pa. Condolences may be shared online at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Zion Hill Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2360 Trolley Bridge Road, Zion Hill, PA 18981.