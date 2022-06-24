Steven W.T. Newhart, 60, of Springfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Steven W.T. Newhart (1962 – 2022)

Steven W.T. Newhart, 60, of Springfield Township, died Monday, June 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born in San Francisco, Calif., on March 30, 1962 to the late William T. Newhart and Kathleen (Gregory). Steve was a self-employed master plumber. He enjoyed the outdoors, cooking on the grill–especially steak and shrimp–and traveling to Colorado. Steve adored his grandchildren.

SURVIVORS

Children: Timothy A., Amanda J., Stevie Lynn; sisters: Cheryl (Butch), Cindy; nine grandchildren.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2:30 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.