‘Fun-filled’ Family Event Planned at Promenade Shops

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, many businesses and organizations in the area are announcing fall event line-ups and the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley is no exception.

On Wednesday, the outdoor shopping center in Upper Saucon Township announced an event that will roughly coincide with autumn’s arrival later this month.

Camp Promenade–described as a fun-filled, family friendly event held in conjunction with “local partners and on-site tenants”–will take place Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, Sept. 25), according to a news release about it.

“During Camp Promenade, guests can take part in a wide range of activities, including plane building, a demonstration of police dog obedience bite work, kids crafts, sales, fitness classes, styling events, a wagon ride and live entertainment,” the release said.

Attendees will also be able to enter giveaways, including one offering a chance to win two round-trip airline tickets on Allegiant Air.

Shoppers who spend $50 or more while visiting Camp Promenade can bring their same-day receipts to the center’s redemption table and receive a complimentary Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley lawn chair, the release also indicated.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public, and pre-registration isn’t required.

Tickets are required for horse-drawn carriage rides and are $60 for groups of up to four. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit the Eventbrite listing for the rides.

Attendees should note that the pop-jet fountain in the Promenade Shops’ Town Square will be closed for the event.

For more information about Camp Promenade including the day’s schedule, visit the Promenade Shops website.