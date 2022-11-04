Buy a Pie for Thanksgiving and Help Support SV Girls Lacrosse

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

It’s pie season again, and a sweet way to enjoy it is by ordering a pie for Thanksgiving from the Saucon Valley Girls Lacrosse team. Proceeds from the sale benefit the team.

Available varieties are pumpkin custard, apple crumb and blueberry crumb pie. All of the 9” inch pies are homemade and $18 each.

Orders are due Saturday, Nov. 12 for pickup at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Saucon Valley High School.

Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, Nov. 24.

To place an order, email Jane Hoff at Janehoff0901@gmail.com.