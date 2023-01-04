Lower Saucon Police Investigating Dump Trailer, Dirt Bike Thefts

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating two thefts that occurred between Christmas and New Year’s, the department said Tuesday.

In one, police said a 2022 black NORSTAR dump trailer worth approximately $10,000 was stolen.

According to police, who posted about their investigation on their Crimewatch site, the trailer was stolen from a residence in the 2600 block of Redington Road sometime during the overnight hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28 to Thursday, Dec. 29.

Anyone with information or who may have observed anything suspicious in the area is being asked to submit a tip through Crimewatch or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.

In a separate post about a different incident, police said they are also investigating the theft of a red Honda CR250 dirt bike and two chain saws from the Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Hillclimb property in the 2200 block of Riverside Drive in Steel City.

Police said that theft occurred sometime between Monday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 30.

Anyone with information or who may have observed anything suspicious is asked to submit a tip or to contact Marth via the phone number or email address listed above.