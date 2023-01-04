Dorothy Timko, 86, Formerly of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Dorothy Timko (1936 – 2023)

Dorothy Timko, 86, formerly of Coleman Street, Bethlehem Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Albert R. Timko Sr., who died Nov. 8, 2018. Dorothy was born in Freemansburg on June 5, 1936 to the late Joseph and Anna (Zurko) Senick. She was the secretary at Mobile Graphix, Freemansburg for many years, and also for the former Action Realty, Bethlehem. She was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem; Autumn Club (Senior Citizens), Bethlehem Township; and at the Bethlehem Township Community Center.

SURVIVORS

She was the best mom to her children: Albert R. Jr. (Jill) of Mechanicsburg, Dorice A. in Maine, Andrew W. of Freemansburg; grandchildren: Alison and Alexander; great-granddaughter: Kashy; siblings: John Senick, Thomas Senick, George (Barbara) Senick, Paul (Jill) Senick all of Bethlehem Township, Theresa Venseret of Nazareth, Catherine Fisher of Bethlehem, Helen Young of Bethlehem. She was predeceased by sibilings: Edward and Joseph Senick, Anna Kerecz, Edna Sabota, Ella Limpar, Mary Nemeth and Michael Senick.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.