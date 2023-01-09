Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Fountain Hill officials are encouraging residents, business owners and others with a connection to the community to stay safe and informed by enrolling in their new emergency alert system online.

Enrolling a cell phone number and/or email address allows individuals to receive notifications about time-sensitive advisories like snow emergencies, traffic incidents and other events that could impact public safety.

The notifications are powered by the Nixle platform, which other local municipalities–including Lower Saucon Township–also use to advise residents of important information.

“With emergency alerts, important advisories, community updates and traffic information, you will receive up-to-date information impacting the areas near you by cell phone, e-mail and on the web,” a welcome email states. Learn more about Nixle here.

Signing up for the free alerts is as easy as texting FOUNTAINHILL to 888777 or visiting the borough website and entering one’s phone number as well as some other information in a brief form. A confirmation text is then sent to that phone number, which allows the recipient to opt in to receiving alerts. To opt out, one simply has to reply STOP to the text.