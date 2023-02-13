Free Event at Penn State LV Will Expose Kids to Art, Creative Learning

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An upcoming event in Upper Saucon Township will be an opportunity for local families to bring art into the lives of their little ones.

The Lehigh Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance has announced that its 5th annual Young at Art expo of creative learning will be held Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Penn State Lehigh Valley in Center Valley. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

“Young at Art is a one-stop shop for families to connect with creative experiences and arts programming in the Lehigh Valley,” a news release about it said. “Children and teens will find inspiration by trying out new forms of creative expression and witnessing performances by their peers. Parents and caregivers can meet creative education providers and gather information about summer camps, classes and lessons.”

The event will feature more than 20 exhibitors offering demonstrations, hands-on activities and performances from across a range of creative disciplines including visual arts, music, dance, theater, martial arts and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education. Young at Art exhibitors for 2023 include The Baum School of Art, Da Vinci Science Center, Community Music School, Puertorrican Culture Preservation Association, Pennsylvania Youth Theatre, National Museum of Industrial History, ArtsQuest and Lehigh Valley Martial Arts.

Young at Art is supported in part by the Dexter F. and Dorothy H. Baker Foundation and the Harry C. Trexler Trust.

For more information about the event, including a full list of exhibitors and opportunities to advertise or volunteer at the event, visit lvaca.org/young-at-art or email YoungAtArt@lvaca.org.

The Lehigh Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance is a nonprofit organization formed by a 2022 merger of the Lehigh Valley Arts Council and the Cultural Coalition of Allentown. LVACA carries forth the legacy of both organizations by serving the array of artists and arts organizations integral to the cultural life and vitality of our community.